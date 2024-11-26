Thrissur: The CCTV footage showing local residents detaining the driver and cleaner of a lorry involved in a fatal accident that claimed the lives of five people, including two children, in Nattika has surfaced.

The video captures the incident's aftermath, where locals stopped the lorry and apprehended cleaner Alex and driver Jose on the service road. Both appeared heavily intoxicated, struggling to stand or walk properly.

In the footage, Alex, who was reportedly driving the lorry at the time of the accident, is covering his face and sitting on the ground. Locals are seen holding him upright and rebuking him for his actions. The duo was later handed over to the Valappad police, who have registered their arrest.

The accident occurred around 4 am on Tuesday on an under-construction stretch of the national highway near Thriprayar, Nattika. The victims, part of a nomadic group, were resting when the lorry rammed into them.

The deceased have been identified as Kaliyappan (55), his wife Nagamma (45), their daughter-in-law Rajeshwari (22), and grandchildren Jeevan (5) and Vishwa (1), all residents of Govindapuram in Palakkad. Six others injured in the accident are in critical condition and receiving treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.