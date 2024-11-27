Woman dies after car crashed into two-wheeler in Thrissur
Mail This Article
×
A woman died here at Kombara on the Shoranur-Kodungallur state highway after a car crashed into the two-wheeler she was travelling. The deceased, Shaija (39), was a resident of Vazhathoor House, Chamakkunnu, Vellangallur.
The accident happened around 4 pm on Wednesday while Shaija was on her way to pick up her child from school. According to locals, the car, driven by residents of Aripalam, was overtaking a private bus when it struck the oncoming two-wheeler. Despite being rushed to the Irinjalakuda Co-operative Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. The two-wheeler was destroyed, while the car sustained minor damage.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.