A woman died here at Kombara on the Shoranur-Kodungallur state highway after a car crashed into the two-wheeler she was travelling. The deceased, Shaija (39), was a resident of Vazhathoor House, Chamakkunnu, Vellangallur.

The accident happened around 4 pm on Wednesday while Shaija was on her way to pick up her child from school. According to locals, the car, driven by residents of Aripalam, was overtaking a private bus when it struck the oncoming two-wheeler. Despite being rushed to the Irinjalakuda Co-operative Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. The two-wheeler was destroyed, while the car sustained minor damage.