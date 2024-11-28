Alappuzha: Health minister Veena George ordered a probe into the alleged medical negligence of the doctors in the birth of a child with genetic disorders. A Special Investigation Team led by Additional Director of the Health Department will probe into the incident. The department already launched a district-level probe on Wednesday.

Alleged lapses of the scanning centre in detecting the child's deformities would be probed. The health minister said that strict action would be taken against the culprits in the case. Alappuzha South police booked four doctors- two each at a private scanning centre and Government Women & Children (W&C) Hospital here on Thursday under sections 125 and 125 (b) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Dr Sherly and Dr Pushpa, gynaecologists at W&C Hospital are facing the charges.

The private scanning centre officials told Manorama News that the scanning report clearly mentioned the excess amniotic fluid in the mother's womb. He added that the radiologist who performed the scanning failed to detect the baby's issues due to this condition.

Dr Sherly who treated the woman claimed that she did not find any abnormalities in the baby's condition till the 32nd week. The woman was referred to Alappuzha Government Medical college as the baby's heartbeat was low, she added.

Meanwhile, Muslim League activists intensified protests against the doctors and W&C hospital over the issue. They demanded the government should bear the child's medical expenses and give compensation to the family.