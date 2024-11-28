Thrissur: A 51-year-old man died from electrocution after coming in contact with an electric fence which was set up to trap wild boars at Wadakkanchery on Wednesday night. Residents spotted the body of Shareef, a resident of Viruppakka, Wadakkanchery, on Thursday morning.

The fence was set up near a coconut grove close to a paddy field belonging to a local resident, Unniyan Kutty. Wadakkanchery police have initiated an investigation. Wires and plastic bags suspected to have been used for the trap were found near the body.

Police are investigating whether Shareef was setting up the trap himself or accidentally touched a live wire. Authorities are also examining similar incidents in the area. Two brothers from Erumapetty, near Wadakkanchery, recently died after coming in contact with an electric trap set up for wild animals.

Residents point out that the use of electric fence to hunt wild animals is common in the region. They have urged authorities to do regular inspections to prevent such illegal activities.