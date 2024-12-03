Thrissur: The Varandarappilly police arrested a 56-year-old man for vandalising a bakery late Saturday. The accused, Joy, attacked Shankara Snacks shop in anger after the shop owner, Vinod Kumar, refused to accept a damaged currency.

Joy had offered a torn and taped Rs 50 note to the shop owner as payment for the items he purchased from the shop. The owner refused to accept the money, so Joy initially left, saying he would return.

However, two hours later, he came back under the influence of alcohol, damaged the shop and destroyed items worth Rs 4 lakh, which was captured by the shop's CCTV camera. Joy was arrested based on a complaint filed by the shop owner.