Pathanamthitta: The Kerala government on Wednesday approved the transfer request of K Manjusha, wife of ADM Naveen Babu, who died by suicide. She had submitted a request to the government seeking job reassignment and transfer to Pathanamthitta collectorate, claiming that she could not perform her duties as Konni tehsildar due to personal issues over her husband's death.

In her letter to the revenue department, she said that she could not fulfil the duties and responsibilities of Konni tehsildar and sought a job change to the post of senior superintendent in the Pathanamthitta collectorate.

After approving this request, the government transferred her to the collectorate. She will be appointed as a tehsildar (land records) in the revenue department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manjusha entered leave following her husband's death. The government approved her transfer request, as her leave period will end this month. According to reports, service associations supported Manjusha's request for a job change.

Naveen Babu was found dead in his official quarters in Kannur on October 15, with reports suggesting he took his own life following public humiliation during his farewell event on October 14. Former Kannur District Panchayat president PP Divya had accused Naveen Babu of corruption for allegedly delaying the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for a fuel outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manjusha has been waging a legal battle to uncover the mystery behind the alleged suicide of her husband and bribery allegations against him. Kannur Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate on Tuesday issued notices to Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan and fuel station applicant Prasanth, seeking their responses to a petition filed by Manjusha. The petition requested the preservation of digital evidence related to his death.

In her plea, Manjusha urged the court to issue directives to prevent the loss of critical details such as mobile phone records and tower locations of key individuals, including Divya, who has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide—and the District Collector, who is a main witness in the case. She also sought the preservation of related CCTV footage. The court will consider the case again on December 10.