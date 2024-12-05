Thrissur: A wild elephant calf succumbed to injuries after it fell into a septic tank in Elikkode Nagar, Palappilly, on Thursday. The animal fell into Rafi's property.

Villagers found the trapped calf around 8 am and alerted forest officials from the Palappilly range. Officials rushed to the scene and attempted to rescue the elephant using a JCB excavator to widen the pit. However, despite a four-hour-long effort, the rescue operation was unsuccessful.

The calf attempted to climb out during the rescue but could not escape. Officials suspect that injuries sustained during the fall may have led to its death. A post-mortem examination will provide further details about the cause of death, according to the attending veterinarian.