Kasaragod: Two young men lost their lives in a road accident at Padannakkad here on Friday. The deceased are Pazhaya Kadappuram natives Aashiq and Thanveer.

The accident occurred around 9.00 pm. The bike collided with a truck coming from Kanhangad while passing another truck that was stopped near a roadside eatery. Upon impact, the motorcycle became trapped between both vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though bystanders immediately launched a rescue operation and rushed the victims to the hospital, their lives could not be saved. The mortal remains of both men are currently kept at Kasaragod District Hospital.