Malappuram: The state health department on Saturday suspended Prabhin (32), who was working as a nurse at Manjeri Medical College, following charges of abetment of suicide of his wife Vishnuja (26). The suspension comes amid a police report on the case. The accused is currently remanded in police custody.

Vishnuja was found hanging from a window rail at Prabhin's residence at Elankur, Trikkalangode, on January 30. Three days after her death Manjeri police arrested him based on complaints of dowry harassment.

There were cuts on both of her hands, raising further suspicions about the circumstances of her death, police said. The Manjeri police have registered a case of unnatural death and filed charges under sections 85 (cruelty to women by their husbands or relatives) (dowry harassment) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Prabhin. The investigation is ongoing.

Vishnuja and Prabhin got married in May 2023. Her family had filed a complaint stating that she was harassed over dowry and her looks. There are also allegations that Prabhin’s relatives supported the abuse. Vishnuja’s family has demanded strict action against Prabhin and his family.