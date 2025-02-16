Mananthavady: In response to growing concerns over a tiger's presence in the Thalappuzha region, the Thavinjal panchayat staged an all-party protest on Sunday, blocking the Mananthavady-Kannur state highway for an hour. The protestors demanded immediate action from the forest department, including the setting up of cage traps to capture the animal, which has reportedly been roaming the area for days.

The demonstration, which began after 2 pm, caused long traffic snarls as vehicles were halted on the busy stretch. While reports of tiger pug marks had surfaced earlier, there had been no confirmed sightings until Sunday, when CCTV footage from a local dairy farmers' society captured the animal crossing a road. The location is of particular concern as it lies near Government Engineering College, Thalappuzha, where over a thousand students commute daily.

Local representatives have urged the forest department to deploy additional night patrol teams and expedite the installation of cage traps. The protestors warned that failure to act promptly would result in an indefinite road blockade from Monday, disrupting traffic between Mananthavady and Kannur.

The tiger was first spotted a week ago in residential areas near Katterikkunnu and Kambippalam, but despite camera traps being set up, no efforts were made to capture it. TA Reji, state general secretary of INTUC, criticised the government's inaction, emphasising the fear gripping plantation workers and their reluctance to step out for work or send children to school. He called for installing more CCTV cameras to monitor the tiger’s movement and urged swift clearing of dense undergrowth along plantation roads.

Forest officials remain in a dilemma, as capturing or relocating a healthy tiger that has not attacked humans contradicts conservation guidelines. North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Martin Lowell acknowledged public fear, citing past incidents of human-wildlife conflicts in the district. He assured that necessary measures would be taken while adhering to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

He also pointed out that nearby plantations likely attract tigers due to their water sources and thick undergrowth. Plantation authorities have been instructed to clear the undergrowth, and efforts are underway to restrict the tiger to its natural habitat.