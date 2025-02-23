Malappuram: A woman and her one-year-old granddaughter sustained injuries while fleeing from a wild elephant that charged at them near Appamkappu, Pothukallu, in Malappuram. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Saturday when six members of a family from the Appamkappu tribal settlement were returning home after taking the child to a hospital to treat fever.

The group included Ramani, her husband Krishnankutty, two sons, a daughter-in-law, and a toddler. After de-boarding a vehicle on the main road, they were walking along the tribal settlement road when the elephant suddenly charged from the opposite direction. The settlement is located just 200 meters from the main road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While trying to escape, Ramani, who was carrying the child, tripped and fell, causing injuries to both. Despite being hurt, the family initially refused medical help. The matter came to light only on Sunday morning when local representatives visited them. The injured were then rushed to Nilambur Taluk Hospital,” said Munderi ward member Kavitha P N.

She highlighted the poor infrastructure in the area, noting that the road leading to the settlement was damaged during the 2018 floods and remains unrepaired. The absence of streetlights further adds to the danger, she said.