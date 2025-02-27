Kochi: A man slit his throat after stabbing his wife late Wednesday in Manjummel, Ernakulam. It is reported that Harrison stabbed his wife, Fasina, in an attempt to kill her following a family dispute and then slit his throat.

Local residents found Harrison lying in front of his house with a deep wound on his neck. They had been living in a rented house in Manjummel for three years. The incident occurred when they were about to vacate the house this month. The couple has two children.

Fasina was admitted to a private hospital in Manjummel, whereas Harrison was shifted to Medical College Hospital.