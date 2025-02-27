Kottayam: Kottayam West Police arrested two people, including a police officer, for extorting lakhs of rupees by promising jobs abroad. The accused are C T Sanjay (47), a Changanassery native and former SHO of Thoppumpady Station, and Preethi Mathew (51), a Pathanamthitta native. Sanjay was suspended six months ago for not showing up for duty.

Preethi allegedly took ₹ 8.60 lakh from a Thalappalam native through her firm, promising to secure a job in the UK. When the job was not provided, the victim filed a complaint with the police. The investigation team revealed that Sanjay met Preethi, who is already facing several charges, at Keezhvaipur Police Station in Pathanamthitta and later became involved in the operations of her firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police discovered that ₹ 12 lakh had been transferred multiple times from the firm's account to Sanjay's account. Additionally, it was found that the two were together in Kodagu, Karnataka, where Preethi had been absconding.

Kottayam West Police Station SHO Prashanth Kumar led the arrest. The duo has been remanded by the court. District Police Chief A Shahul Hameed confirmed that further investigation into the case has been handed over to the District Crime Branch.