Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. The petition was filed by his wife, Manjusha.



The petition questioned the police’s premature conclusion of suicide without completing the inquest and autopsy. It also raised concerns about political interference in the investigation, alleging that key witnesses could be intimidated.

Naveen Babu was found hanging in his official quarters in Kannur on October 15, a day after CPM leader and Kannur Panchayat President PP Divya accused him of bribery. Divya, who is currently out on bail, faces charges of abetment to suicide.

Manjusha further alleged that the police failed to follow proper inquest procedures and did not register a case against Prasanthan, who initially levelled the bribery allegation against Naveen Babu. She also raised concerns that officers from the original probe team were later included in the SIT, casting doubt on the investigation’s integrity.