Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Monday reiterated that the state provides the highest honorarium to ASHA workers in the country. In addition to their honorarium, they also receive a fixed monthly incentive of ₹3,000, along with additional incentives for various tasks, she noted.

While responding to a calling attention motion moved by CPM MLA K Shanthakumari in the Assembly, Veena highlighted that 90 per cent of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in Kerala earn between ₹10,000 and ₹13,500 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are 26,225 ASHA workers, and their responsibilities are organised in a structured manner. They are entitled to maternity leave, and steps are taken to prevent excessive workload," she said.

She further explained that, as per the existing arrangement, 60 per cent of the honorarium should be provided by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state. However, Kerala is currently covering ₹7,000 per worker entirely from its own funds, as the Centre has yet to release ₹100 crore in pending payments despite multiple requests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the financial situation in the Assembly, the minister pointed out that the state has not received its rightful share under the National Health Mission (NHM).

She urged MPs from Kerala to raise the issue in Parliament and press for the pending payments to ASHA workers. Veena also mentioned that the state government would urge the Centre to include ASHA workers under the Labour Acts to ensure better working conditions and rights.

"ASHA is a project of the Centre, and ASHA workers are regarded only as activists. Therefore, they should be brought under the Labour laws," she stated. During her speech, she also mentioned that Kerala provides the highest honorarium to ASHA workers, yet certain media outlets are disseminating misleading information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, ASHA workers, who have been on strike for the past 22 days, staged a massive protest march to the Assembly on Monday. The workers have been demonstrating in front of the Secretariat, demanding an increase in their honorarium, retirement benefits, and other provisions.