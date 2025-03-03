Summer rain in Kerala's southern districts to continue for 5 days
Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy summer rain lashed southern Kerala on Sunday, providing relief from the intense heat. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts received heavy rainfall, with intense downpours in Thiruvananthapuram city leading to waterlogging in several areas.
The rain is expected to continue in the region for the next five days. In northern Kerala, only light showers are likely. The IMD has warned that maximum temperature is very likely to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at isolated places over Kerala on Monday.
