Kozhikode: A 23-year-old man was attacked by his elder brother with a sword in Thamarassery here on Monday. Thamarassery police arrested the accused, Arjunan Karappatta Purayil (28), for allegedly attacking his younger brother, Abhinand Karappatta Purayil. Arjunan used a sword from the sacrificial altar of a nearby temple for the attack. Family members intervened and prevented Arjunan from inflicting further harm.

The attack reportedly stemmed from a dispute after Abhinand intervened to stop Arjunan from verbally abusing a woman in the neighbourhood. Enraged, Arjunan left the scene, returned with the sword at around 5.30 pm, and attacked his brother.

Abhinand sustained stab wounds and sought treatment at the Government Taluk Hospital. Police recorded his statement at the hospital before he was discharged. Following his complaint, police charged Arjunan under Sections 118(1) and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Arjunan had recently undergone treatment at a de-addiction centre.