The suspension of all Assembly proceedings on Monday, March 3, to discuss, preferably with a sense of unity and collective shock, the recent murders involving a Venjarammoodu youth and school students in Thamarassery nearly fell apart under the weight of competitive politics.

The discordance erupted right at the start of the discussion. It was former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala who moved the adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the issue, and so it was he who opened the debate. Chennithala's argument was that the Pinarayi government's patronage of criminals and criminal activities was setting a bad example for the youth. He cited the CM's remarks at the recent SFI State Conference, where he told the SFI not to change and to "continue their good work". He also mentioned the long paroles offered to those convicted in the murder of RMP founder TP Chandrasekharan.

But it was Chennithala's curiously formal and rhetorical manner in which he addressed the CM that seemed to enrage Pinarayi. After referring to his SFI advice and paroles his government had granted, Chennithala said: "Mister Chief Minister, what message are you trying to give the society."

By then, he had already used "Mr Chief Minister" twice. "Mister Chief Minister, you have been Chief Minister for nine years and what have you done to take on the drug menace?" "Mister Chief Minister, you speak a lot about the Vimukti project. But do you know it is a failed project?"

The third "Mr Chief Minister", which came right after the SFI and the parole of TP murder convicts, was the breaking point for Pinarayi. He got up in a huff and asked why this man was constantly repeating "Mister Chief Minister". "He is trying to divert the issue," the CM said. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan responded belligerently. "You are the Chief Minister of Kerala, you are also the home minister. We will accuse you. We are not here to read out what the government and the Chief Minister prepare for us," Satheesan said.

Speaker AN Shamseer came to the CM's rescue. "I told right at the start that we needed a healthy discussion on this issue. Instead the member is speaking about issues that were discussed so many times in this House. Unfortunately, this is not a healthy discussion," the Speaker said. Provoked, Chennithala shot back: "It is not for the Chief Minister to decide what I should speak. I have my rights," he said. This provoked Pinarayi more. "You will have to stick to the subject. You cannot use the opportunity to speak unwanted things. It is utter nonsense you are speaking," the CM said.

This, rather than hold them back, seemed to intensify the aggression of subsequent UDF speakers. Congress's Angamaly MLA Roji M John said that the government stood on mute and inept as youngsters went about killing others as simply and casually as if they were crushing flies. He deliberately sought to provoke the Chief Minister. "If there is a Chief Minister who calls the act of crushing heads with flowerpots as a 'life-saving act', is it a surprise that violent youths felt encouraged," Roji said, referring to the violence unleashed on Youth Congress members by DYFI and SFI members during Nava Kerala Sadas.

The Opposition Leader, too, posed the same question, came back to the theme of political patronage articulated earlier by Chennithala. "Your police had registered attempt to murder cases (against those who banged the heads of Youth Congress members with flowerpots) but you said it was a life-saving act. What was the message you were trying to give," Satheesan said.

When his turn came, the Chief Minister was appreciative of Satheesan's words, called it constructive "unlike the former Opposition Leader's". But he did not say why he described the DYFI's and SFI's interventions with flowerpots and helmets as "life-saving act".

Nonetheless, he explained why he told the SFI not to change and persist with their good work. "The SFI had always been the victim of campus violence. Thirty-five of their comrades were killed and the Congress should take the political responsibility for the deaths of 13 among them. But despite the victimisation, the SFI can never be accused of taking a life," Pinarayi said, provoking huge opposition laughter. Curiously, even Pinarayi was smiling, as though even he could not stop smiling at his joke. "It is this restraint (SFI's) I was speaking about. It is this nature of theirs that I wanted them to continue," he said, still smiling.