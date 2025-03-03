Thrissur: A massive fire broke out at an oil godown in Mundoor here on Monday, completely destroying the facility.

The fire occurred at Gulf Petro Chemicals Oil Company in the Velakkode Industrial Area. The blaze was first noticed at 3:30 am, and the fire department was immediately informed. Firefighters from eight units, including the Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, and Guruvayur units, rushed to the spot to control the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 8:45 am. It even spread to a nearby rubber estate, but no casualties were reported. Preliminary estimates suggest losses worth several lakhs. The cause of the fire remains unknown.