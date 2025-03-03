Ernakulam: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Kerala Police conducted an eight-day special drive under Operation D-Hunt, targeting individuals and gangs involved in smuggling and peddling banned narcotics. From February 22 to March 1, a total of 17,246 suspects were inspected across the state, resulting in 2,762 cases and the arrest of 2,854 individuals.

According to an official statement, the operation led to the seizure of contraband worth several lakhs in the international market. The recovered drugs included 1.312 kg of MDMA, 153.56 kg of cannabis, 18.15 grams of hashish oil, 1.855 grams of brown sugar, 48 Nitrozepam tablets, 54 Alprazolam tablets, and 13.06 grams of heroin.

The initiative, spearheaded by State Police Chief Shaikh Darvesh Saheb, was executed by the State Anti-Narcotics Task Force under Law and Order ADGP Manoj Abraham in coordination with NDPS Cells and District Police Chiefs. Prior intelligence gathering enabled targeted raids at suspected drug storage locations. Officials also compiled a database of habitual offenders, ensuring sustained monitoring of individuals previously convicted in drug-related cases.