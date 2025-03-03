Pathanamthitta: A man allegedly hacked his wife and friend to death in Kalanjoor Padam on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Vaishnavi (27) and Vishnu (34). The accused, Vaishnavi's husband Baiju, has been taken into custody, police said. The murders were committed with a machete at Vishnu’s rented house, near Baiju’s residence.



According to the FIR, Baiju suspected an affair between his wife and Vishnu. Reports suggest that Vaishnavi had taken a loan from a self-help group and given the money to Vishnu, leading to further disputes between the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the night of the incident, an altercation broke out between Baiju and Vaishnavi, following which she ran to Vishnu’s house for safety. However, Baiju chased her down and attacked her with the machete. He then called Vishnu out of the house and hacked him as well.

The incident occurred around 11.00 pm. While Vaishnavi died on the spot, Vishnu succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. Their bodies are currently kept at Pathanamthitta General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Following the attack, Baiju informed some of his friends about the crime. It was they who called an ambulance and rushed the victims to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have registered a case, and further investigations are underway.