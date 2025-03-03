It's like the tragic retelling of the tale of the faithful mongoose who saved his master's baby from a snake only to be beaten to death later. In the real story that happened at Perumpilavu in Thrissur, a five-year-old rottweiler named Kichu was the saviour and his owner Sasikumar and his family helplessly watched him die after he was bitten by an Indian cobra.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Sasikumar woke up to incessant barking by Kichu. He felt something amiss, and when he opened the door, he heard a hissing sound and an Indian cobra, lying on the doorstep, lunged forward. Sasikumar was startled, and he directed his dogs, Kichu and Arjun, a German shepherd, to return to the kennel. Sarath, who is a helper in the house, rang up Rajan K K, a snake catcher who resided nearby.

Sasikumar closed the front door and came from behind and pointed a torch light on the snake and waited till Rajan arrived. The snake was caught by Rajan and was about to return when everyone noticed Kichu lying in the kennel. "We hadn't realised that he was bitten by the snake. He sustained a bite on his face. There was nothing we could have done," said Sasikumar.

Rajan was reliving a similar tragedy. "Two years ago, I lost my labrador exactly the same way. One morning, I unchained him and went for a walk. A viper which was lying on the path almost bit me when my dog pounced on the snake. However, he was bitten and died. I know what the family went through seeing their pet die," said Rajan.

Kichu was raised as a pup by Sasikumar and his family. He had bought a female rottweiler from Mannuthy 16 years ago, which gave birth to another female, which was Kichu's mother. "He was very playful along with Arjun. If he hadn't alerted, I would have stepped on the snake," said Sasikumar.