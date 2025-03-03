The Draft 2-B list for the second phase of rehabilitation for those affected by the Mundakkai—Chooralmala landslides has been released. It includes 70 individuals from Wards 10 (Attamala), 11 (Mundakkai), and 12 (Chooralmala) of Meppadi Grama Panchayat. The list comprises 18 beneficiaries from Ward 10, 37 from Ward 11, and 15 from Ward 12.

Houses that have become isolated due to the disaster but lie outside the No-Go Zone and fully isolated houses within 50 meters of its boundary have been considered for inclusion.

The list is available for public review at the Collectorate, Mananthavady Revenue Division Office, Vythiri Taluk Office, Vellarimala Village Office, Meppadi Grama Panchayat, and on the official websites of the local self-government department and district administration.

Complaints and objections can be submitted until 5 pm on March 13 at the Vythiri Taluk office, District Collector’s office, Meppadi Grama Panchayat office, and Vellarimala Village office. Alternatively, concerns can be sent via email to subcollectormndy@gmail.com.

The Sub Collector will conduct site inspections based on the objections raised and submit a report. The District Disaster Management Authority will address all concerns before finalising the list, as District Collector Dr Meghashree stated.