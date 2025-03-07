Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has finalised rates of financial assistance for shooters assigned by the local self-government and for the burial of animal carcasses. According to the order issued by the disaster management department on Friday, for each animal killed, the shooter will receive an honorarium of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 for its burial.

The shooters are authorised by local self-governments and are responsible for killing wild pigs and other animals that pose a significant threat to life, property, and agriculture. The local self-goverments will confirm these payments and can reimburse up to Rs 100,000 per year. The measure aims to bring uniformity in the pay received by shooters.