Pathanamthitta: The Thiruvalla Police and DANSAF arrested a 39-year-old man on Saturday for selling drugs to school children using his 10-year-old son.

Muhammed Shameer (39), a resident of Deepa Junction, Thiruvalla, was apprehended earlier in the day after being under surveillance for six months. Police seized 3.78 grams of MDMA from him. Shameer allegedly smuggled drugs by hiding them on his son's body with cellophane tape while traveling on a bike or in a car.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he had been delivering drugs to school and college students in Thiruvalla and surrounding areas, using students as middlemen for sales. Shammer sourced narcotics from other states, including Karnataka. He was produced before the Thiruvalla court and remanded.