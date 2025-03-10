Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the Kerala police have not provided the documents requested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the half-price scam case.

The ED had asked for a copy of the FIR and details of the case investigation, but no details have been received to date, the minister said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha by NK Premachandran. Chaudhary also mentioned that the ED had conducted inspections at 12 locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, adding that the middle class was most affected by the fraud. He clarified that transferring the investigation to the CBI is not being considered at this time.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court is set to deliver its verdict on Tuesday regarding the anticipatory bail plea of KN Anand Kumar, Executive Director of Sai Trust, who is an accused in the case. Defense lawyers argued that all money deposited into Anand Kumar’s account was received by the trust, not him personally, and they have paid the tax and can provide evidence. However, the prosecution argued that no one would give money without expecting something in return, claiming Anand Kumar was fully aware of the fraud.

The case, filed by the Kannur Town Police, involves seven accused, including Anand Kumar. The charges of breach of trust and cheating were brought forward based on a complaint by A Mohanan, the secretary of the Kannur Seed Society, which alleges that women members were defrauded of Rs 2.96 crore through promises of two-wheelers at a 50 percent discount using CSR funds.