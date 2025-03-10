Kottayam: Just a few days after he was granted bail in a hate speech case, BJP leader PC George once again courted controversy alleging a rise in 'love jihad' in Kerala. Speaking at an anti-drug awareness event in Pala on Sunday, he claimed that 400 girls from Meenachil taluk had been lost to love jihad, with only 41 of them returning (to their homes).



He also urged Christian families to marry off their daughters before the age of 24, warning that parents must recognise the reality and act accordingly. George further alleged that the explosives seized recently in Erattupetta were intended to set Kerala on fire. “I know where they were planning to set them off, but I won’t say it now. The country is heading in a dangerous direction,” he added.

George was arrested and jailed for his inflammatory remarks during a TV debate on January 6. He reportedly claimed that no Muslim in India was free from terrorism and suggested they should migrate to Pakistan. Police registered a case under Sections 196(1)(a) and 299 of BNS and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with penalties for causing nuisance and disrupting public order. Citing health conditions, the 74-year-old was granted bail by the Erattupetta Magistrate Court on February 28.

Despite the fervent claims by right-wing politicians and organisations, the Union Home Ministry told Lok Sabha in 2020 that 'love jihad' is not defined in law, and no central agencies have reported any such case.