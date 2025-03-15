Kozhikode: A woman died after her two-wheeler collided with a tanker lorry on the National Highway at Koyilandy here on Saturday evening. The deceased is Shaija (49), a resident of Akhila Nivas in Koyilandy.

The accident occurred near Chitra Talkies around 6.45 pm. According to witnesses, the tanker, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into Shaija’s vehicle.

Though she was rushed to Koyilandy Government Taluk Hospital, doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.

Shaija is survived by her husband Anilesh (retired CRPF), son Adityan, father Marappurakkal Chandran, and mother Leela.

Her body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode for an autopsy. The Koyilandy police have registered a case in connection with the road mishap.

