Thrissur: As part of the 'Janakeeyam D Hunt' operation in Kaipamangalam, police arrested three migrant laborers with approximately 1.5 kg of ganja. The accused are Basih (38), Sheikh Naeem (42), and Mohammed Gaurakh (35), all natives of Bihar.

The police recovered the ganja from their residence in Peramangalam, where they lived with their families. The drugs were found in small packets, ready for distribution. The suspects had been under surveillance by the Special Branch for about a week following a tip-off.

The arrest was made by a police team led by Kaipamangalam Police Station Inspector K R Biju, Sub-Inspector Mohammed Siyad, Senior Civil Police Officers Sunil Kumar and Girish, and Civil Police Officers Suraj and K S Ananthu.

Under the direction of Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar, the Janakeeyam D Hunt operation aims to prevent the production, storage, and distribution of illegal drugs and alcohol. The initiative involves the Kerala Police Coastal Vigilance Committee, Student Police Cadet Project, School Protection Group, College Protection Group, Janamaithri Police, resident associations, neighbourhood groups, Kudumbashree workers, and SC/ST Monitoring Committee members.