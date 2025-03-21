Thrissur: A man, accused in multiple criminal cases, was hacked to death by members of an alleged drug mafia at Aalthara Nalucent Colony in Perumpilavu, Thrissur, on Friday night. Originally from Kadavallur, the victim, Akshay, had been living on rent in Marathamkode.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm when Akshay arrived at his friend Lishoy’s house with his wife. He was assaulted by Lishoy and another friend, Badusha. As the assault unfolded, Akshay’s wife ran to a neighbouring house seeking help.

According to police, both the victim and the attackers were involved in drug dealing. The cops suspect that a dispute over the ganja trade led to the murder. Following the incident, Lishoy fled the scene, and police launched a search to apprehend him. Badusha, injured during the clash, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Perumpilavu. He is already listed as a rowdy at the Guruvayur police station.

Akshay’s body was shifted to the Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital mortuary.