Thiruvananthapuram: The city police investigating the death of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official, Megha Madhusoodanan, have issued a look-out circular against Sukanth Suresh to prevent him from fleeing the country. Sukanth, who was reportedly in a relationship with Megha, is currently untraceable. Two police teams have been deployed to track him down.

Megha's family has alleged that she was financially exploited and that her funds were forcibly transferred to the IB official's account. However, police officials stated that their preliminary findings indicate mutual financial transactions between them. They added that further evidence is needed to determine whether any blackmail or extortion was involved.

Megha, employed as a Security Assistant/Executive with the Bureau of Immigration at Trivandrum International Airport, died by suicide on Monday morning by jumping in front of a train while returning home after her night shift.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are considering altering the section in the wake of complaints filed by Megha's parents. Besides, the family has repeatedly made allegations against Sukanth. Attempts to summon him for questioning have been unsuccessful, as he is not cooperating with the investigation. According to police sources, Sukanth’s family members have also switched off their phones and vacated their residence.

A Look-out Circular (LOC) is a legal measure employed by law enforcement agencies to restrict individuals from exiting a country. It is primarily used to prevent suspects from fleeing, particularly in cases involving financial offences and other serious crimes.