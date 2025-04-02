7 injured as private bus rams into truck in Kannur
Manorama News reported that the Karnataka-bound bus collided with the truck on its way to Mattannur from Iritty.
Kannur: Seven people were injured after a private bus rammed into a truck at Uliyil on Wednesday. Among the injured, two, including the bus driver, are in critical condition at a private hospital in Kannur.
The bus driver and a passenger, who were trapped inside the vehicle, were rescued after a part of the bus was broken open and rushed to the hospital.
Five others sustained minor injuries and were admitted to a hospital near the accident site.
More details are awaited.