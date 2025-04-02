7 injured as private bus rams into truck in Kannur
Mail This Article
×
Kannur: Seven people were injured after a private bus rammed into a truck at Uliyil on Wednesday. Among the injured, two, including the bus driver, are in critical condition at a private hospital in Kannur.
Manorama News reported that the Karnataka-bound bus collided with the truck on its way to Mattannur from Iritty.
The bus driver and a passenger, who were trapped inside the vehicle, were rescued after a part of the bus was broken open and rushed to the hospital.
Five others sustained minor injuries and were admitted to a hospital near the accident site.
More details are awaited.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.