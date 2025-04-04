The Revenue Department has decided to release Rs 3.4 crore to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) as road restoration charges to lay pipelines along the Meppadi-Chooralmala road under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project. The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) has demanded Rs 3.45 crore as road restoration charges.

The Managing Director, KWA, informed that the payment of Rs 3.4 crore couldn't be made due to the paucity of state share under the JJM. The pipeline needs to be laid before KRFB starts the road work. The project aims to supply drinking water to 8 to 14 wards of Meppadi Grama Panchayath, including the Chooralmala-Mundakkai area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MD requested that the possibility of remitting the amount to KRFB as a special package from the Chooralmala rehabilitation projects be considered. The Government has decided to release Rs 3,45,56,326 to the MD, KWA, from the untied Rs 120 crore allocated from the SDRF to meet the expenditure in connection with the road restoration charges for granting permission for laying pipelines along the Meppadi-Chooralmala area.

Since August 2019, the Central government, in partnership with the States, has been implementing JJM – Har Ghar Jal to provide potable water to every rural household of the country through a functional tap water connection. At the start of the mission, only 16.64 lakh (23.51 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections in Kerala. As of March 31, 2025, under JJM, around 21.92 lakh additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections in Kerala, according to the figures furnished in the parliament.