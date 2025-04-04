Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to experience light showers over the next few days. In a forecast issued at 4 pm on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed eight districts under a yellow alert for the day.



Yellow alerts

Friday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Alappuzha

Saturday: Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

Sunday: Malappuram, Wayanad

The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning for isolated places in the state. Thunderstorms with rain and strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph are expected on Friday, while 30-40 kmph winds are likely on Saturday.

A high wave and rough sea warning has been issued for the Kanyakumari coast. High waves, ranging from 0.8 to 1.2 metres, are expected between 11.30 am and 11.30 pm on Saturday. These waves, caused by the swell surge phenomenon, could lead to coastal erosion and sea incursion.

Meanwhile, the IMD has confirmed that fishing is permitted along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts, as no restrictions are currently in place.