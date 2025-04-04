More than a week after a 25-year-old woman was found dead on a railway track at Chackai in Thiruvananthapuram, Pettah police have arraigned Sukanth Suresh, a resident of Malappuram, as an accused in the case. He has been slapped with charges of rape, cheating and abetment of suicide. With the police charging him with rape, Onmanorama has withdrawn photos, names and anything that reveals the identity of the survivor from the previous articles.



Sukanth Suresh has already filed a bail application in the High Court. The police have filed a report opposing the bail plea in the court and have cited that he allegedly swindled money of her, sexually abused her by giving false promise of marriage and abetted her to commit suicide. Parents of the woman have filed complaints with the police against Sukanth saying that the woman transferred money to his account regularly and that his intention was to cheat her. The parents also submitted medical records with the complaint that the woman was subjected to repeated sexual abuse.

Sukanth and the woman were in a relationship and they had met during a training camp. The woman's parents alleged that Sukanth exploited her financially and took money from her regularly. Sukanth refuted the allegations in the bail application. According to him, they shared a strong bond with the woman but her parents objected to their alliance which caused her extreme mental stress and agony. In the bail application, it was further said that he treated her like his future partner.