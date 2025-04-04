Ernakulam: In a major setback for the LDF government in Kerala, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Thursday granted permission to initiate prosecution proceedings against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, T Veena, in connection with the monthly pay-off scam involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL). The Centre took this step based on the chargesheet filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) before the Special Court for Economic Offences in Kochi.

Malayala Manorama Daily published a report on August 8, 2023, exposing illegal financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions, Veena's company. The report revealed that Veena’s firm received ₹1.72 crore from CMRL between 2017 and 2020 without providing any services. Following this revelation, the central government directed SFIO to probe the allegations.

In the chargesheet submitted to the court, SFIO named Veena, CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, and 25 others as accused. Several firms, including CMRL, Exalogic Solutions, and Empower India Capital Investments, were also listed.

If convicted, Veena and the other accused could face a jail term ranging from six months to ten years under the Companies Act, 2013. In addition to imprisonment, a penalty amounting to three times the illegally collected sum will be imposed on the convicts.

Veena and her company have been charged under Section 447 of the Companies Act in the 160-page SFIO chargesheet. This section pertains to fraud committed by a person or entity and applies to cases involving at least ₹10 lakh or 1 per cent of a company’s turnover, whichever is lower.

BJP leader Shaun George had earlier filed a complaint against Veena in connection with the alleged bribery case.

During the probe, SFIO discovered that Veena’s firm had actually received ₹2.70 crore from CMRL. Meanwhile, the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board, in its 2023 report, cited that CMRL had paid ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions. The board submitted its report after recording statements from CMRL employees.

In its chargesheet, referred to as a prosecution complaint, SFIO concluded that Veena had misappropriated funds from Empower India Capital Investments, a subsidiary of CMRL.