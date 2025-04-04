The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Intelligence Officer Sukanth Suresh, who was allegedly involved in the death of his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old woman was found dead on a railway track at Chackai in Thiruvananthapuram. Her family has accused Sukanth of financial exploitation, claiming that a significant part of her salary was transferred to him. They further allege that the woman was driven to take the extreme step after he ended their relationship.

Seeking anticipatory bail, Sukanth approached the High Court, expressing fear of being implicated in the case. In his plea, he acknowledged a close relationship with the woman and stated that they had been living together in an apartment near Nedumbassery Airport, where he was posted.

However, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, dissatisfied with the explanation that the woman’s parents were opposed to their relationship, made strong oral remarks during the hearing.

“According to you, she is staying with you. Then why she commit suicide. It's your mistake… I can understand, if she is with them (parents). But you admit that she was with you. The girl committed suicide. You are responsible…. A lady committed suicide. Answer should come from you first,”,” the judge observed.

On Friday, Pettah police in Thiruvananthapuram named Sukanth, a native of Malappuram, as an accused in the case, charging him with rape, cheating, and abetment of suicide. In their report opposing his anticipatory bail plea, the police alleged that he deceived the deceased with a false promise of marriage, sexually exploited her, and misappropriated her money, ultimately driving her to take her own life.

