Kasaragod: Mohammed Favaz (20), a district-level boxer, his father Ibrahim Zainudheen (62), uncle Razak Muhammed (50), and cousin Munsheed T M (28) were stabbed and hacked with knives and swords by a gang of 10 after an argument over bursting crackers late Sunday night, said Vidyanagar Police.

Favaz, first attacked with pepper spray and then stabbed four times in the back, is in the ICU, fighting for his life. "The pepper spray got into his lungs," said his father, Zainudheen, who was stabbed seven times on the head and shoulders. "I don't know how I'm alive," he said.

Police have booked a man, his three sons, and six others for the attack. "We've arrested three — Moidheen B A and his sons Abdul Rahman Mithilaj and Azharuddin," said Vidyanagar Station House Officer, Inspector Vipin U P.

The trouble began when a group started bursting crackers outside Musthafa's house at the 4th Mile on NH 66, between Kasaragod town and Cherkala. "It was a nuisance. No one had won a tournament, and Eid was a week ago," said Zainudheen.

When Musthafa objected, the group burst more crackers in defiance. "My son, who was having tea in a nearby shop, stepped in to support Musthafa. A gang member threw hot tea on his face," Zainudheen said. A scuffle followed.

Around 11 pm, Zainudheen, who lives 500 metres away in Citizen Nagar, got a call saying his son was in a fight. "I was about to sleep, but thought of bringing my son home. Since I can’t drive at night, I took my brother (Razak) along," he said.

On reaching the spot, he told Favaz to come home. "I was walking to the car, thinking he was behind me. But when I turned, I saw him being stabbed," he said. "Then they came for me. They held me from behind and stabbed me seven times on my head and shoulders."

Razak, who was waiting in the car, and Munsheed, who happened to be passing by, rushed in to stop the assault. Moidheen, armed with a sword, allegedly hacked both of them. "I was bleeding heavily and barely conscious when I reached the hospital," said Zainudheen, who runs a supermarket at the 4th Mile.

He believed the gang came to kill Favaz. "If we hadn’t reached in time, my son wouldn't have made it," he said.

Police registered a case of attempt to murder [Section 109(1) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)] against Moidheen, his sons Abdul Khader, Abdul Rahman Mithilaj, and Azharuddin; and Nafis, along with five others.

They have also been booked under BNS for rioting with deadly weapons [Sections 191(2), 191(3)], wrongful restraint [Section 126(2)], grievous hurt with dangerous weapons [Section 118(1)], unlawful assembly [Section 189(2)], and common intention [Section 190].

Favaz, an MCom student at MIC Arts and Science College, was supposed to write his exam on Tuesday. The college principal had assured the family he could take it another day. "But that doesn't matter now. I hope my boy pulls through. He will — he's stronger than me," said Zainudheen.