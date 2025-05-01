Kasaragod: In a freak accident, an eight-year-old boy died after falling onto a knife while running toward his mother, who was cutting jackfruit. The deceased is Hussain Shahabaz, a native of Vidya Nagar in Kasaragod.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening. The boy's mother was using a sharp knife to cut jackfruit, and he was playing nearby at the time. He sustained a deep wound after slipping and falling onto the knife. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead.