Rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, has found a place in the government-backed ‘Ente Keralam’ event in Idukki once again. He is set to perform on Monday, the closing day of the event.

Vedan was earlier removed from the event following his arrest in a drug bust. However, Vedan received widespread public support after his arrest, which led to him being invited again to perform.

The Hill Palace police had booked Vedan and the others after seizing 6 grams of ganja from a flat in Ernakulam. The accused have been charged under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Another case was registered against him under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act on charges of unauthorised possession of a leopard tooth pendant. He was later granted bail citing lack of evidence to link the singer to offences such as hunting, trading or unlawful acquisition of the leopard tooth.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests submitted a report to the Kerala government on Saturday defending the action taken against the Malayalam rapper. However, the report admitted to lapses and noted that officials disclosed information to the media during the preliminary stage of the investigation, deeming it inappropriate.









