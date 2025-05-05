Idukki: Nine people were injured, two of them critically, after a tourist vehicle en route from Munnar to Kanthalloor overturned on Monday evening. The accident occurred around 4 pm near the Thalayar-Vagavura estates on the Munnar-Udumalpet road.

The vehicle, an Innova, was carrying tourists from Tirur in Malappuram district. It is reported that the car veered off the road and plunged nearly 300 meters into a tea plantation.

The car was completely destroyed in the accident. Photo: Special Arrangement

Residents and rescue teams rushed to the scene and pulled the injured passengers from the wreckage. They were initially taken to a nearby hospital in Vagavura and later shifted to the Tata Tea Hospital in Munnar for further treatment. The critically injured were transferred to a private hospital in Kothamangalam.

The Marayoor Police have registered a case and initiated further proceedings.