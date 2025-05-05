Idukki: A class 12 student died after the motorcycle he was riding pillion on lost control and overturned. His friend, who was riding the bike, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased Nikhil (18) is a resident of Mavarsity in Kuthunkal, Rajakumari. The accident occurred around 10.30 pm on Sunday near Cherupuram on the Rajakkad–Ponmudi road.

Residents rushed both victims to a private hospital in Rajakkad, but Nikhil could not be saved. His friend Nandu Krishna suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to Rajagiri Hospital in Ernakulam.

Nikhil was a Humanities student at NR City SNV Higher Secondary School and had just completed his final exams.

Rajakkad Police have initiated an investigation. Following the postmortem at Idukki Medical College, Nikhil’s body was laid to rest at his family residence.