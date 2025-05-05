Thiruvananthapuram: The back-to-back deaths of three children allegedly due to rabies infection even after receiving vaccination have re-ignited the debate on the stray dog menace in Kerala, with the opposition accusing the LDF government of showing gross negligence on the matter.

Seven-year-old Niya Faisal, a native of Kunnicode from Kollam, breathed her last in the early hours of Monday. She had been on ventilator support at the Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital here for a few days after she tested positive for the infection.

The Congress-led UDF described the incident as "utmost serious" and alleged that the girl's death is yet another example of the gross negligence of the health department. However, State Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh turned the tables on the Centre and blamed its Animal Birth Control (ABC) norms.

He said the impractical ABC rules of the Centre and local people's intense protest against the setting up of ABC centres in their areas were reasons for the increasing number of stray dogs in the state.

In a hard-hitting statement, opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that it is extremely serious that a child who had received three doses of the vaccine contracted rabies. This is the third rabies-infection-related child death reported in the state in the last month, despite receiving vaccines during treatment after being attacked by stray dogs, he said.

He said the government cannot evade its responsibility, and urgent action must be taken. "Of the 102 people who have died from rabies in the state in the last 5 years, 20 lost their lives even after being vaccinated," Satheesan said.

He said that despite such incidents, the health department maintains that the vaccine is safe, adding that it is unacceptable to make children the scapegoat for government mismanagement and corruption. "The government must remember that it cannot escape from the responsibility for the deaths of little children," Satheeshan said.

Expressing grief over Niya's death, Minister Rajesh said the Centre should be ready to relax the ABC norms, and local people should be ready to allow centres to be opened in their areas.

According to the present ABC rules, stray dogs should be caught, sterilised in air-conditioned operation theatres, kept at the centres until their wounds heal, and then released in the same place where they were caught, he said. The state government can only act in accordance with these central rules, the minister said, adding that a debate should arise in the state on the topic.