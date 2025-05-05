Kozhikode: The latest short circuit at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital occurred while officials were conducting floor-by-floor inspections, Health Minister Veena George told the media here on Monday, after the incident triggered panic.

Also Read Fresh smoke scare at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital; patients evacuated

The inspection followed a fire that broke out on May 3 at the hospital's super-speciality block after 34 batteries exploded in the UPS unit. The minister confirmed she had instructed authorities to ensure that all floors were thoroughly checked for potential hazards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Sunday evening, power was restored to the emergency department and floors 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, excluding areas near the UPS unit. An inspection was underway to check for issues when machines are connected in the operating theatre. As part of this process, a minor short circuit occurred today when the ceiling light was switched on at the Thoracic Surgery Department. The pendant of the ceiling light emitted a minimal amount of smoke. This happened strictly as part of the inspection process,” the minister said.

The Electrical Inspectorate, which had already begun a detailed floor-by-floor inspection, is expected to submit a report soon. In light of recurring electrical issues, the minister has also ordered a comprehensive fire safety audit across the hospital campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As part of the audit, a committee led by the sub-collector will be formed. It will include officials from the Electrical Inspectorate, Fire and Rescue Services, LSGD, police, disaster management authorities, technical personnel, and the PWD (civil and electrical wings),” she said.

The minister added that she had convened a meeting of all relevant departments, during which the Electrical Inspectorate clarified that the exact cause of the incidents could only be determined after the fire safety audit is completed.