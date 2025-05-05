Malappuram: Police have arrested three minors in connection with the petrol bomb attack on the Ponnani beverages outlet in Malappuram district. All three underage suspects are residents of Ponnani.

The attack occurred on Friday amid ongoing public protests over the relocation of the outlet from Chamravattom junction to Puzhambram in Ponnani. A group reportedly hurled a petrol bomb at the shop, shattered its front glass panels, and damaged CCTV cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponnani Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the BEVCO manager. Officials collected CCTV footage and spoke to residents, which led to the identification of the three teenagers. Police are also probing the possible involvement of others in the incident.

The damaged CCTV cameras, which had been removed and discarded in a nearby thicket, were recovered during the search. As the accused are minors, they were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The scooter used to reach the crime scene was also seized and submitted to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation team included Ponnani Police Sub-Inspector A M Yasir, ASI Jayaprakash, Senior Civil Police Officers Nasser, S Prashanth Kumar, Udayakumar, Vipinraj, and Civil Police Officers Mahesh and Sreeraj.