Kottayam: A 32-year-old man was killed when his car collided with a goods carrier near the Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple on Sunday morning. The deceased is Majo John, a native of Vallikkadu.

Two others sustained severe injuries in the accident and were rushed to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. Hospital sources confirmed that both are in critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday. The car, which was en route to Ettumanoor from Ernakulam rammed into the goods carrier coming from opposite direction.

The car was heavily damaged in the impact. Local residents rescued the passengers by breaking open the vehicle. The Fire Force and the police quickly reached the scene and led the rescue operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic on the Ettumanoor–Ernakulam route was disrupted for nearly 30 minutes following the accident.