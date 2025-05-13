Malappuram: In a major drug bust, Karipur Police seized 18 kilograms of hybrid ganja near Kozhikode International Airport on Monday night. The contraband, with an estimated street value of Rs 9 crore, is believed to have been smuggled in from Abu Dhabi.

Cops have arrested Rijil (35) of Mattanur, Kannur, and Roshan R Babu (33) of Thalassery for receiving the smuggled narcotics.

The operation began when police officers, acting on suspicion, approached Rijil and Roshan, who were loitering near the airport premises. Initially, the two claimed they were at the airport for a visit. However, under sustained questioning, they revealed details of the smuggling attempt.

The primary suspect who brought the ganja from Abu Dhabi reportedly fled the scene after becoming aware of police presence. He escaped in a taxi but abandoned the vehicle shortly after, leaving behind a trolley bag containing 14 packets of hybrid ganja.

Police have launched a manhunt to track him down. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the wider network involved in the smuggling operation.