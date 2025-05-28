All his life Bibin Michael, a 40-year-old man from Thathampally in Alappuzha, never held himself back from helping others. On Sunday, he had arranged a birthday party for his wife, Blessy, at a rental home near Lake Kathryn in the Camelot forest neighbourhood of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, US. From the shoreline, he saw two of his friends, who were in a kayak, fall into the lake after the skiff had flipped.



Bibin, a trained swimmer, jumped in to save them. Halfway to the kayak, he disappeared in the water. Two hours later, trained police divers retrieved his body. Bibin, an entrepreneur based in New Jersey, was known for his generous acts in his hometown and in the US and often posted motivational words and financial tips on his social media page.

His demise has plunged his family, friends and a close-knit community in New Jersey into despair. "He was very active in philanthropic activities in Alappuzha. During the pandemic, he took the initiative representing their collective in the US to distribute mobile phones for students in the panchayat ward so that they could attend online classes," said Kochuthresiamma Joseph, ward councillor, Thathampally.

Bibin, who was attached to his native place and home, often visited Kerala twice a year. "He was a trained swimmer. He learnt and perfected swimming in the Punnamada backwaters. Bibin came home in March 2024 and was scheduled to visit us for Christmas," said Binod Michael, Bibin's brother. Bibin's mother Gracyamma Michael has left for the US on Tuesday. Binod and family have applied for an emergency visa. "We will plan the funeral once we reach there," said Binod. Bibin's wife Blessy is a native of Kothamangalam. The couple has three children -- Aiden, Aloshi and Ariel.

Bibin Michael with his wife Blessy, sons Aiden, Aloshi and daughter Ariel. Photo: Special arrangement

Bibin, a BSc nursing graduate, had been in the US for the past 15 years. He had worked as a nurse manager at American Renal Associates and at Fresenius Kidney Care till 2020 when he took to business and co-founded a financial firm -- AAA Wealth Builders in Englewood Cliffs. His wife, also a nurse, has been helping him run the business.

According to the press release issued by the Pocono Mountain Regional police department and the Tobyhanna Township fire department, quoted by news media, the incident occurred in Lake Kathyrn at 12.30 pm on Sunday. According to the news portal PA Homepage, the divers located Bibin's body at the bottom of the lake, but by then he had been underwater for a couple of hours. JHe was declared dead on the scene at 3.35 pm. PA Homepage reported that around 20 people were staying in the rental home on Bradford road. Two of them took a kayak from the rental home and entered the water.

The conditions changed rapidly as the weather turned windy. The kayak flipped over, and the duo fell into the lake. As they held onto the kayak and tried to make it back to the shore, Bibin jumped into the water. He reportedly did not wear a life jacket. Another portal, Daily Voice, reported that those who fell into the water were wearing life jackets. While the emergency call went out to rescue two people, one got out before the rescue crew arrived.

Assistant Fire Chief Tutrone told the media that Bibin could not have survived very long in the ice-cold water. "The water temperature is really low. Hypothermia sets in really quick," he said. According to the coroner's office, Bibin died from accidental drowning.

The Navakerala Malayali Association posted a moving tribute on Facebook. "His words, his warmth, and his willingness to serve will be remembered by everyone who had the privilege to meet him. He was a man of compassion, humility, and unshakable strength who never hesitated to step up for others," the post read.

One of his coworkers, Grace Lee, told Eyewitness News that he always carried a smile and kind words whenever he walked into the office. "He was willing to help, whether you were on his team or off his team, in the business or not in the business," she told the portal.