Changanassery: The recently reconstructed AC Road, connecting Alappuzha with Changanassery, has become a significant barrier to the smooth flow of rainwater and runoff that stream down the eastern regions.

According to local residents, many of the culverts and bunds along the road remain closed, causing the low-lying western areas to remain submerged in floodwaters. The primary reasons for the flooding are the closure of culverts, which were blocked to facilitate paddy cultivation and delays in removing concrete debris piled beneath the bridges. The water flow is especially affected between the first and second bridges on the AC Road.

Runoff from AC Colony and nearby villages such as Poovam and Nakraputhuval is supposed to drain into the AC Canal through these culverts and channels under the bridges. However, the unopened bunds and culverts have blocked this natural flow, acting like a dam that prevents water from moving downstream.

As a result, water levels in settlements including AC Colony, Poovam, and Nakraputhuval have risen significantly. Locals attribute the overflowing floodwaters on the AC Road to these blockages. Areas that once had strong water flow now see stagnant water accumulating.

Water flow remains stagnant beneath the first bridge on the AC Road.

Residents also highlight that the failure to remove remnants of old concrete bridges submerged underwater presents a serious challenge. If landslides occur in the upper eastern reaches, debris carried downstream will likely accumulate in these obstructed areas, worsening the problem.

Seven culverts remain clocked

Between the first and second bridges on the AC Road from the Changanassery side, there are 11 culverts in total. Of these, water flow remains blocked in as many as seven culverts.

“The main issue with water flow is the failure to open the culverts. If they had been opened, flooding would not have become this severe,” noted G Jayan, a panchayat member and local farmer.